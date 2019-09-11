New York Times Says ‘Airplanes Took Aim at World Trade Center’ on 9/11

The far-left New York Times reports it was “airplanes” that took aim at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 — not Islamic terrorists.

No kidding, this is what the New York Times published on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of that terrible day: “Eighteen years have passed since airplanes took aim at the World Trade Center and brought them down.”

A tweet published by the Times on Wednesday announced the same bombshell: “18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center.”

They deleted the tweet, but the article still reads “airplanes took aim…” Garbage. pic.twitter.com/zPcHX7wIii — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 11, 2019

Without bothering to retract the extraordinary news nearly 3000 Americans were the victims of airplanes that had suddenly became sentient, the Times deleted the tweet and rewrote the article.

Naturally, the article still withholds holds the crucial information about exactly who the terrorists were: “Eighteen years have passed since terrorists commandeered airplanes to take aim at the World Trade Center and bring them down,” it now reads. – READ MORE