New York Times Runs $200k Ad from Venezuelan Dictatorship Torturing Its Own People

The New York Times ran an advertisement on Wednesday paid for by Venezuela’s socialist regime on behalf of the Venezuelan people, claiming President Donald Trump seeks to “manufacture a political crisis” in the country.

The ad — titled an “Open Letter from the People of Venezuela to the People and Government of the USA” — is primarily a response to Trump’s recent threat of military intervention as well as sanctions imposed on leader Nicolas Maduro and the government as a whole.

The letter claims that the United States might “be on the verge of an unfair and baseless military intervention,” while Trump’s sanctions will affect their “economy and means to obtain resources for food, healthcare, and production.”

According to Venezuelan outlet Runrunes, the government paid $200,000 for the ad. The regime is also known to sustain itself through drug trafficking and money laundering. – READ MORE