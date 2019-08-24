New York Times reporter allegedly solicited $30K donation from Jeffrey Epstein

A New York Times reporter allegedly solicited a $30,000 donation from Jeffrey Epstein to a Harlem cultural center, according to a new report.

The revelation came after the reporter, Landon Thomas Jr., was asked by his editors last year to interview the convicted pedophile about a tip that Epstein was advising Elon Musk on Tesla, NPR reported.

Thomas, a financial correspondent who’s worked with the Times for 16 years, did the sit-down with Epstein, a longtime source of his.

Then, he disclosed to his editor David Enrich that he asked the multimillionaire for the massive donation in 2017.

“It was made clear to Landon that he was never to have any professional contact with Epstein whatsoever,” a source told the Daily Beast. “He wasn’t to call him or speak to him or use him as a source. This was a flagrant breach of NYT ethical guidelines and editors were horrified.”

Tax records obtained by NPR revealed a $30,000 donation in 2017 to a Montessori preschool called O’Gorman Garden in Harlem — granted by a US Virgin Islands-based organization previously controlled by Epstein.

“Soliciting a donation to a personal charity is a clear violation of the policy that governs Times journalists’ relationships with their sources,” Eileen Murphy, chief spokesperson for the Times Co., told the outlet. “As soon as editors became aware of it, they took action.” – READ MORE