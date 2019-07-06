New York Times posts op-ed video trashing America, gets a scolding from Rep. Dan Crenshaw

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the New York Times this week released a video op-ed arguing that the country is overrated. Retired Navy SEAL Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was not impressed with the piece and gave the paper a scolding along with a lesson.
Twitter users roundly lambasted the piece and the Times, with some calling it clickbait and others accusing the paper of propaganda.
Rep. Crenshaw reacted by tweeting, “Wow. What a dismal, cynical, ungrateful, and context-less depiction of America. Just remember NYT: as you criticize the US for not being perfect, your misguided speech will always be protected.” – READ MORE