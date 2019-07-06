New York Times posts op-ed video trashing America, gets a scolding from Rep. Dan Crenshaw

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the New York Times this week released a video op-ed arguing that the country is overrated. Retired Navy SEAL Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was not impressed with the piece and gave the paper a scolding along with a lesson.

The myth of America as the greatest nation on earth is at best outdated and at worst, wildly inaccurate. If you look at data, the U.S. is really just O.K. pic.twitter.com/pFrWBH0Zfl — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 2, 2019

Twitter users roundly lambasted the piece and the Times, with some calling it clickbait and others accusing the paper of propaganda.

Wow. What a dismal, cynical, ungrateful, and context-less depiction of America.



Just remember NYT: as you criticize the US for not being perfect, your misguided speech will always be protected. #WhyILoveUSA #Freedom #HappyFourthOfJuly https://t.co/On23Wi95Hv — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 2, 2019

