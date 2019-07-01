New York Times Posts Op-Ed In Favor of Doxxing Customs and Border Protection Agents

Kate Cronin-Furman, an assistant professor of human rights at University College London, advocated doxxing — revealing personal information on private citizens for the purpose of targeted harassment — against migrant detention center employees in an online op-ed for the New York Times: “The Treatment of Migrants Likely ‘Meets the Definition of a Mass Atrocity’ — Children are suffering and dying. The fastest way to stop it is to make sure those responsible, including the foot soldiers, face consequences.”

….As a human rights lawyer and then as a political scientist, I have spoken to the victims of some of the worst things that human beings have ever done to each other, in places ranging from Cambodia to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Sri Lanka. What’s happening at the border doesn’t match the scale of these horrors, but if, as appears to be the case, these harsh conditions have been intentionally inflicted on children as part a broader plan to deter others from migrating, then it meets the definition of a mass atrocity: a deliberate, systematic attack on civilians…. Thinking of what’s happening in this way gives us a repertoire of tools with which to fight the abuses, beyond the usual exhortations to call our representatives and donate to border charities….The campaign to stop the abuses at the border should exploit this sensitivity and put social pressure on those involved in enforcing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“Social pressure” was only the first euphemism she used.

Here is what that might look like: The identities of the individual Customs and Border Protection agents who are physically separating children from their families and staffing the detention centers are not undiscoverable. Immigration lawyers have agent names; journalists reporting at the border have names, photos and even videos. These agents’ actions should be publicized, particularly in their home communities.

Cronin-Furman had the nerve to say this personal targeting was not “doxxing,” a despicable act that the Times selectively finds concerning, when it’s allegedly used against leftists. There were also the inevitable Nazi references. – READ MORE