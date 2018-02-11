New York Times photographer: Trump gives us more access than Obama

President Trump grants substantially more access to photographers compared to former President Barack Obama, according to a New York Times photographer who covered both administrations.

“We’re getting a lot more, I mean from a photographer’s standpoint, we get a lot more access to the president. I see him more on a daily basis than we did with Barack Obama,” Mills said.

The veteran photographer said more access to the president and the Oval Office allows them to be creative and give people a better idea of what’s happening in the room.- READ MORE