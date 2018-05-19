New York Times Issues Huge Correction Regarding Trump Campaign Investigation

The New York Times has been inconsistent in its reporting around the FBI and the investigation of the Trump campaign, which led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz reports about the paper’s changed tune: “The New York Times has run a rather stunning correction, only a year and a half after the fact. Deeply embedded in a lengthy and newsworthy piece about the origins of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, the paper had to revisit its old story on the very same subject: ‘When The New York Times tried to assess the state of the investigation in October 2016, law enforcement officials cautioned against drawing any conclusions, resulting in a story that significantly played down the case.’

“…. The paper casts the FBI’s judgments—and even misjudgments—in a sympathetic light. Yes, the bureau was aggressive in the Hillary Clinton investigation—with James Comey talking about the probe and later its reopening—because everyone there thought she would win and they might be criticized for going soft on her. The FBI was cautious on Trump because everyone thought he would lose.” – READ MORE

