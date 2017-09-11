New York Times Has No Fun With Fall Movies: ‘White People Just Need to Do Better’

FOLLOW US!



The New York Times’ most doctrinaire movie critics, Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott, had another tiresome conversation hosted in Sunday’s edition injecting race, class, and feminist politics into the theatre-going experience: “When Even the Movies Can’t Unite Us.”

They examined the fall and winter movie crop and found “while some of the season’s new movies will offer relief from real-world troubles (that’s entertainment!), others will invariably engage the cultural and social division, suspicion and recrimination that afflict the present moment.”

These are the same two critics who berated their own profession for “watching while white” back in January, and this latest effort is another mega-screen expanse of politicization, with particular emphasis on the events in Charlottesville. Some choice excerpts from their long talk: – READ MORE