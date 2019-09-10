New York Times gushes over ‘rising drag stars of America.’ Those ‘stars’ are children.

The New York Times on Saturday published a glowingly positive article on child drag queens.

Many people have insisted that allowing children to perform as drag queens and in similar fashions is detrimental to their development and an outright promotion of child abuse.

Titled, “Sashaying Their Way Through Youth,” the outlet’s Alice Hines wrote that the young children are the newest “rising drag stars of America.”

The feature showcased Desmond Napoles, a 12-year-old “drag kid” who has performed countless shows and has the support of his parents. Napoles has previously insisted that he is gay.

Hines wrote, “Desmond and his mother would still make it to the object of Desmond’s excitement: DragCon, the convention hosted by RuPaul in New York City in early September. It would be Desmond’s third year in a row. He isn’t a different person in drag so much as a more outgoing version of himself, he said. ‘I’m always fierce, fabulous and not playing video games,’ he said. ‘I’m being AH-MA-zing.'” – READ MORE