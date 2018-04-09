New York Times executive editor whines: Trump’s attacks on the media are ‘out of control’ (VIDEO)

.@deanbaquet: If President Trump creates a culture where ‘Fox and Friends’ is regarded as “serious journalism,” and the New York Times and Washington Post are not, it will have a “longstanding, harmful effect on the country” https://t.co/khOJbYoPoz — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) April 8, 2018

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet on Sunday said President Trump’s sustained attacks on the media were “out of control” and causing a “longstanding, harmful effect on the country.”

“It’s out of control, and his advisers should tell him to stop, because it’s actually affecting the civic life and debate in the country,” Baquet said during an interview on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Baquet, however, said the “Trump effect,” combined with the New York Times’ coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, helped the newspaper drum up $1 billion in revenue in 2017. – READ MORE

