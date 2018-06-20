NEW YORK TIMES EDITOR MADE SICK JOKES ABOUT ANTONIN SCALIA’S DEATH

New York Times Senior Staff Editor Raillan Brooks made several sick jokes about the death of Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia on Twitter after his death, The Daily Caller has learned.

Scalia, a Supreme Court justice, died on February 13, 2016. He was known for his strong conservative opinions.

According to Brooks’ LinkedIn, he is a former editor at HuffPost’s Highline blog and was a senior editor at Village Voice before joining the Times. He was hired by NYT in February 2017. – READ MORE

