New York Times: Democrats’ Own Voters Don’t Care About Impeachment

The New York Times reported Sunday that despite the enthusiasm of some congressional Democrats for impeaching President Donald Trump, their own voters are cool to the idea.

In the article, “House Democrats Feel Little Pressure From Voters to Impeach Trump,” the Times notes that constituents — even those that do not like Trump — are more focused on bread-and-butter issues:

IRVINE, Calif. — The hundred-odd students who gathered on the hilltop campus of Concordia University here on a sunny Thursday morning had a lot of questions for Representative Katie Porter on abortion, immigration, voting rights and the 2020 primary races.

But as their fluorescent question cards were plucked one by one from a raffle drum, not one mentioned the topic burning up Washington: the report of Robert S. Mueller III.

The voters in Miami who came out early Wednesday to see a freshman Democrat, Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, at Flava’s restaurant lobbed only a single question about it amid queries about clean drinking water and fresh produce. When Representative Mike Levin, another freshman Democrat, faced his constituents in the beach town of Carlsbad, Calif., he found himself politely disagreeing with those who worried that a possible impeachment could jeopardize Democrats’ chances in 2020. – READ MORE