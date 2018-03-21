New York Times cuts negative reference to Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg from story

The New York Times altered a story on the departure of Facebook’s chief information security officer over its handling of Russian interference in the social network, leaving out details that seemed to cast Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a negative light.

The Times published its story on March 19 about the anticipated departure of Facebook’s Alex Stamos after “internal disagreement” over how to handle Russian disinformation using the social media platform.

Dan Abrams’ Law & Crime blog pointed out that the original version of the story included a mention that Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg was at odds with Stamos over his push for more transparency.

“Mr. Stamos had been a strong advocate inside the company for investigation and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook, often to the consternation of other top executives, including Sheryl Sandberg, the social network’s chief operating officer, according to the current and former employees, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.”

However, the blog later discovered the above sentence, as it was worded, was gone from the story the following day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1