New York Times Columnist Urges Democrats to Commit Voter Fraud in Georgia

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman urged national Democrats to move to Georgia and vote in its upcoming Senate runoff elections—a clear violation of state law, should the voters leave after the races conclude.

“I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators,” Friedman said during a Monday-night CNN appearance.

Georgia election law does not include a length-of-residency requirement in order to vote in the state. It does, however, prohibit prospective voters from “residing in the state briefly with the intention just to vote and then move away.”

“You do not have to establish residency for a period of time before an election in order to qualify to vote, but you do have to establish intent to remain a resident,” Honest Elections Project executive director Jason Snead told the Washington Free Beacon. “You can’t bus yourself in, register at the Holiday Inn, vote, and then leave two days later. That would clearly constitute fraud.”- READ MORE

