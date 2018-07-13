New York Times Attacks GOP Plan To Promote Kavanaugh, Accidentally Destroys Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Thursday morning, The New York Times took a swipe at conservatives touting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “diverse” record when appointing judicial clerks, but ended up revealing that the Left’s favorite Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, has a sorry track record when it comes to employing anyone other than straight, white males.

The NYT’s story focused on a number of former Kavanaugh clerks the GOP has recruited to help ease the nominee’s way through the Senate; most will submit documents attesting to Kavanaugh’s character, and his appreciation for a diverse workforce. The NYT sniffed derisively at the tactic, implying the Republican approach was overly cynical, and particularly ironic, considering the GOP’s record with minorities and women.

Surprising that article doesn't also mention that of Kavanaugh's 48 clerks, 6 have been Asian American, 5 African American, and 2 Hispanic. Over her 13 years on D.C. Circuit, Ruth Bader Ginsburg had ZERO African American clerks. https://t.co/8cluZGTvES — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 11, 2018

Upon closer examination, Kavanaugh’s former clerks represent a wide swath of American experiences. But, as several Twitter users pointed out, the Times failed to mention that the “notorious RBG” hasn’t been quite as progressive in her selections. – READ MORE

Thanks to some class-A truth-seeking at The Washington Post, the unsuspecting public now knows the great scandal that President Trump has heaped upon them with his SCOTUS pick: Judge Kavanaugh once had credit card debt. But wait, there’s more (and this is truly egregious), he then had the audacity to pay it off.

After diving into judge Kavanaugh’s finances for 2016, WaPo discovered that the SCOTUS nominee had anywhere between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt, which he then paid off the following year.

The debt reportedly stemmed from three credit cards and a Thrift Savings Plan Loan, a significant portion of which came from Washington Nationals baseball season tickets he had purchased for a “handful” of friends along with his family. Another significant portion came from housing expenses, according to White House spokesman Raj Shah. By 2017, Kavanaugh paid most of it off:

The credit card debts and loan were either paid off or fell below the reporting requirements in 2017, according to the filings, which do not require details on the nature or source of such payments. Shah told The Post that Kavanaugh’s friends reimbursed him for their share of the baseball tickets and that the judge has since stopped purchasing the season tickets.

As if to further imply that something nefarious had taken place, the Post noted that “Shah did not provide the names of the friends” for whom Kavanaugh had purchased tickets.- READ MORE

