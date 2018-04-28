New York threatens to sue Trump over EPA climate rule repeal

New York state will sue the Trump administration if it carries out its proposal to repeal the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) climate change rule for power plants.

Eric Schneiderman (D), New York’s attorney general, led a coalition of 26 Democratic states, cities and counties late Thursday in filing formal comments objecting to EPA head Scott Pruitt’s plan to repeal the Clean Power Plan.

“The law and the science are clear. The Trump EPA’s efforts to dismantle this vital measure once again demonstrate that they’re more committed to pleasing the fossil fuel industry than protecting the health, safety, and wallets of New Yorkers and Americans,” Schneiderman said in a statement Friday.

“As we’ve made clear, if the Trump EPA refuses to protect those they serve and abandons this unlawful and unsupported repeal of the Clean Power Plan, we’ll see them in court.”

New York and other Democratic states have sued the Trump administration over numerous policy changes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1