New York Republicans announce Cuomo impeachment resolution: ‘We believe the time has come’

Republicans in the New York State Assembly on Monday announced an impeachment resolution against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying they believe the Democratic governor has lost “credibility and trust” and has an “inability to lead” the state of New York amid sexual harassment allegations leveled against him and investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, alongside other Republicans, laid out the plan to introduce an impeachment resolution on Monday.

“We’re going to introduce this resolution because we believe the time has come,” Barclay said. “In order to lead this great state as governor, you need to have credibility and trust … and unfortunately, we feel the governor has lost that and now has an inability to lead.”

Barclay added that “there is been one bombshell after another.”

"I don't think I've used the term 'bombshell' especially this week, any time more in my life, it has been one bombshell after another," Barclay said, laying out the issues plaguing the Cuomo administration.

