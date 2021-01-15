New York Rep Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Receiving Second Vaccine Dose

Democratic New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving his second dose of the vaccine.

“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” Espaillat tweeted.

“I received the second dose of the #COVID19vaccine last week and understand the affects take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines,” Espaillat tweeted.

I received the second dose of the #COVID19vaccine last week and understand the affects take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 14, 2021

Pfizer’s vaccine has displayed 95% effectiveness in protecting people from getting COVID-19 with symptoms, STAT News reported. The vaccine’s effectiveness was marked to begin a week after the second dose has been administered.

Moderna’s vaccine displayed 94.1% effectiveness in protecting people from getting COVID-19 with symptoms, STAT News reported. The vaccine’s effectiveness was marked to begin two weeks after the second dose is administered.

Pfizer said their vaccine is 95% effective following both doses getting administered three weeks apart, The Hill reported. The vaccine is guessed to be 52% effective if only a single dose is taken.

Espaillat said he tested positive on Wednesday and has been tested consistently, even while he was going to Washington D.C. for the past couple of days, according to a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Espaillat said he is currently asymptomatic and got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December and the second dose last week.

The New York representative tweeted he will work remotely until his doctor approves otherwise.

“I encourage all residents to follow public health guidelines for the safety of our #NY13 community,” Espaillat tweeted.

Espaillat is the most recent lawmaker to announce they’ve contracted the coronavirus since the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the Hill reported. Three of the seven lawmakers who have tested positive were in a safe room with Republicans at the time and said the members declined to wear masks.

The House Office of the Attending Physician’s letter to the lawmakers recommended they watch their health closely after learning at least one person in the room with them had gotten the virus, The Hill reported. Rioters possibly spreading the virus while they stormed the Capitol is also another concern.