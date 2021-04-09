New York Rep. Lee Zeldin Launches Gubernatorial Campaign Against Scandal-Plagued Cuomo

New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin launched a gubernatorial bid Thursday morning, pledging to “bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory.”

Zeldin, whose district includes the eastern half of Long Island and the Hamptons, had reportedly been considering entering the race for some time. He is a close ally to former President Donald Trump, whose support could boost his challenge to embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In his announcement, Zeldin blamed one-party rule in the state for its decline. “The NY once a magnet for the world’s best and brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the weight of crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime,” Zeldin said.

“At the helm of NY’s downfall is Andrew Cuomo, whose deadly nursing home order & cover-up is part of a long line of scandals, lies, & harassment,” Zeldin continued. “Cuomo has abused the power & trust granted to him & it’s time for him to immediately exit stage left.”

Cuomo, who has served as governor since 2010, has faced increasing calls to resign over his state’s nursing home policies adopted in the pandemic and his administration’s efforts to alter data that followed them. He has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

He has said that he will not resign, though he has not said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2022.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, announced his own plans to run for governor Wednesday in what could be a crowded Republican primary.