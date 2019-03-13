New York prosecutors just indicted Paul Manafort on new charges

Paul Manafort barely had time to let his latest prison sentence sink in before news broke that he’s facing yet more legal trouble. This time the threat is from prosecutors in New York, who charged him with multiple felony counts relating to financial fraud.

The charges were announced in an emailed press release by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance moments after a judge in Washington D.C. sentenced Manafort for a completely separate series of crimes.

If convicted over the charges brought in New York State, Manafort could not be saved by a pardon from his former boss, President Trump, because state crimes are immune from presidential pardon.

