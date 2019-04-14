New York Press Club to honor CNN’s Jim Acosta with ‘Truth to Power’ award

CNN’s Jim Acosta was family booted from the White House press corps, and almost as famously returned to it, after fighting for the microphone and refusing to stop talking when he was directing remarks to President Trump last year.

Acosta’s style – a sort of preachy monologue as opposed to traditional question and answer – doesn’t sit will with a lot of conservative viewers, and he’s faced a good deal of criticism over it, especially at Trump’s rallies.

It is presumably on those grounds, his provocateur milieu, on which the New York Press club has decided to award him their “Truth to Power” award at their upcoming awards dinner.

In the press release announcing his selection, the NYPC said the purpose of the award, which is named for journalist Gabe Pressman, is designed to honor “”an individual whose body of work challenges the power establishment and/or defends journalists.” – READ MORE