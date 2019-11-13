New York Post Releases Cover Mocking Democrats Over Impeachment Charade

The New York Post released its Wednesday cover late on Tuesday night mocking Democratic House leaders ahead of their public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump over his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The cover shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff dressed as clowns and features the headline: “GUILTY! NOW FOR THE TRIAL…”

Columnist Michael Goodwin writes that Schiff “takes his magic act public Wednesday as the impeachment hearings burst out of a Capitol Hill dungeon and onto television. Donald Trump’s presidency and the 2020 election likely hang on whether Schiff’s sleight of hand can survive the bright lights of public exposure and cross-examination.”

As always, the New York Post delivers. Tomorrow is going to be a total Schiff show. pic.twitter.com/Rr9jxDq3ZN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2019

“Operating in darkness, where he controlled the witness list and leaked snippets of testimony that the Dems’ media echo chamber turned into proof of Trump’s guilt, Schiff has been a first-rate illusionist,” Goodwin continued. Even his exterior calmness is deceptive; he burns with a zeal to kill the king.” – READ MORE