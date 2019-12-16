New York Post Names Alleged Ukraine ‘Whistleblower,’ Demands Answers on Hunter Biden

The New York Post named the suspected “whistleblower” — Eric Ciaramella — in a column published by the newspaper’s editorial board and called for the partisan CIA analyst to answer questions about his knowledge regarding allegations of corruptions against former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden.

In the Thursday op-ed entitled “Here’s the likely whistleblower — and the questions he should answer,” the Post credits journalist Paul Sperry for positing that Ciaramella is the likely “whistleblower” who, relying on second-hand information, accused President Donald Trump of attempting to pressure the leader of Ukraine to probe the Biden family in exchange for U.S. military aid. Both world leaders deny any pressure was applied and the White House released a transcript of their July 25 as evidence that no unlawful behavior occurred.

“Ciaramella has put out no statement denying these reports. Whistleblower lawyers refuse to confirm or deny Ciaramella is their man. His identity is apparently the worst-kept secret of the Washington press corps,” the Post notes. “In a sign of how farcical this has become, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said his name as part of a series of names during a live hearing Wednesday night aired on television.”

While several Republican lawmakers have named Ciaramella, who was reportedly the Ukraine director on the National Security Council in the early months of the Trump administration, some media outlets such as the Fox News Channel have reportedly forbidden its hosts and analysts from uttering his name. In an attempt to keep Ciaramella's identity a secret, Facebook is also systemically removing all content with the intelligence analyst's name, including Breitbart News articles, claiming they violate the social media giant's Community Standards and Policies.