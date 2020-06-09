New York Police Union Boss Gives Impassioned Speech: ‘Legislators Abandoned Us, The Press Is Vilifying Us’ (VIDEO)

In an impassioned speech on Tuesday, Mike O’Meara, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, ripped politicians and the press who have vilified police officers as thugs and criminals over the past two weeks.

Holding up a police badge, O’Meara said that the actions of police in Minneapolis should not be a stain on the badges of other police officers.

WATCH 🚨 New York police boss Mike O’Meara went off on the media today: “Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect … Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It’s disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/CXOPARKff7 — August Takala (@AugustTakala) June 9, 2020

“This isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis. It still has a shine on it. And so do theirs. So do theirs,” O’Meara said as he gestured to the scores of police officers standing behind him.

O’Meara then pleaded with Americans to stop treating police officers “like animals and thugs,” demanding that cops be treated with some respect.

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs,” he said. “And start treating us with some respect. That’s what we’re here today to say. We’ve been left out of the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. Trying to make us embarrassed of our profession.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --