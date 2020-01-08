New York May Give Automatic Voter Registration to Illegal Aliens with Driver’s Licenses

Democrats in the state of New York may soon give illegal aliens the ability to automatically register to vote when they apply for a driver’s licenses at any state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

Reports have circulated that Democrats in the New York State Senate are looking this year to quickly pass a new law that automatically registers New York residents to vote in elections so long as they obtain a state-issued driver’s license.

Those licenses, available at DMVs, are now provided to all eligible New York residents — including illegal aliens.

Last year, Democrats sought to give automatic voter registration to all illegal aliens who obtained driver’s licenses with the state’s new law that allows the illegal population to legally drive.

Currently in New York, American citizens only need a driver's license to register to vote, and although applicants are required to swear that they are eligible to vote, state election officials have previously admitted that "it's basically an honor system."