New York man hid coronavirus symptoms to visit wife in maternity ward: hospital

A New York man with coronavirus symptoms hid them so he could get into the maternity ward as his wife gave birth last week, Fox News has confirmed.

It happened at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, part of the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC).

The new mom began showing symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after delivering, the Democrat & Chronicle first reported. That’s when the dad fessed up.

“The patient in question and her partner were in a private maternity room throughout their hospital stay,” said Chip Partner, a URMC spokesman. “Both the mother and partner were isolated from other patients.”

When the new mother started showing symptoms, hospital staff learned that the father had not only been exposed to COVID-19, he also was symptomatic, Partner said.

The hospital told staff members who came into contact with the couple about the situation and took health precautions, he noted. One of the hospital workers developed symptoms and was quarantined at home but later tested negative for COVID-19.

As for the couple and the newborn, they were asked to self-quarantine until their test results came back, and they were discharged from the hospital. – READ MORE

