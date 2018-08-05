New York man arrested for this chilling threat against Rep. Steve Scalise’s children

Anger is still boiling over the Trump administration policy that resulted in families being separated at the southern border, leading a New York man to make a frightening threat against House GOP leaders, according to Hot Air.

Carlos Bayon was arrested and charged with interstate communication of a threat for a voicemail he left at Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office at the end of June, which spoke of “taking” the congressman’s children as retaliation for family separations.

Here is the text of Bayon’s June 30 message to Scalise:

“Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake, you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth). That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day.”

According to The Washington Post, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) also received a threatening call with a similar message. – READ MORE

