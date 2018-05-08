New York Magazine, Crooked Media: We Can Have Ideological Diversity By Banning Conservatives

Accused of intolerance and ideological censorship, the members of the Leftist media have decided on their response: it’s not censorship or intolerance so long as we allow more Left-leaning people onto our editorial pages. That’s the argument being made simultaneously by the Democrats at New York magazine and Crooked Media.

First, New York magazine. Eric Levitz of that publication writes that we no longer need a plethora of conservative voices in the public square — the presence of Donald Trump has annihilated any such necessity. “The Liberal Media Can Have Ideological Diversity Without Conservatives,” Levitz preaches.

Meanwhile, over at Crooked Media, Brian Beutler (formerly of The New Republic) says something similar: it’s time to stop looking for conservative columnists. Beutler declares that all conservatives reflect a “wellspring of right-wing contempt for modern culture, and for sources of neutral authority (science, law, journalism) that get in the way of conservative objectives.” The same, obviously, could be said of the Left that ignores biology when convenient (see Caitlyn Jenner and abortion), law when convenient (see the IRS scandal), and journalism when convenient (they just stopped performing it for eight years). But Beutler concludes that it’s conservatives who must be barred from the halls of discussion. – READ MORE

