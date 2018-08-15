New York Madam Speaks Out on Mueller Interrogation: “I Felt Sick to My Stomach – I Was Bullied” (VIDEO)

FOX 5 NY reported: The woman known as the “Manhattan Madam” for once running a high-end prostitution ring in New York City says she was bullied by Robert Mueller’s team when she was forced to testify in front of a grand jury in connection with the Russia investigation.

Kristin Davis said she was forced to answer leading questions on the character of her longtime friend and colleague Roger Stone.

“I left there feeling very sick to my stomach,” Davis said in an interview on Fox 5’s Good Day New York.

She also says her subpoena was moved up and she was only given four days notice to get to Washington, D.C.– READ MORE

Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be narrowing his focus on Roger Stone in his investigation into Russian interference in the election, prompting widespread speculation that the longtime adviser to President Trump is likely a target in the probe.

Stone has long been subject to public scrutiny as a result of his connections to WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0, the hacking persona that Mueller’s team now alleges was a front for Russian intelligence officers.

The focus on Stone has seemed to intensify in recent weeks, as Mueller has sought testimony from a growing number of individuals linked to him.

Most telling, perhaps, is the fact that Roger Stone himself has not yet been called to interview with Mueller or testify before the grand jury. – READ MORE