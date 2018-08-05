New York Lawsuit Forces NRA To Issue Dire Public Warning

Despite surging membership, the NRA is warning pro-Second Amendment citizens that it is facing a financial crisis and could “be unable to exist… or pursue its advocacy mission” unless something changes.

No, the problem isn’t a lack of funds. Instead, the gun rights group is suing key officials in New York for unfairly pressuring financial institutions — such as insurance providers and banks — to blacklist the NRA.

“The organization is suing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), the state’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Maria Vullo, New York’s superintendent of financial services,” The Hill reported.

Now, popular programs could be on the chopping block. “The lawsuit alleges that the NRA may be forced to shut down NRATV and other publications after it lost its media liability coverage,” the news magazine continued.

In simple terms, the well-known group believes that Cuomo and other Democrats are using their political positions to pressure firms to oppose the NRA. – READ MORE

