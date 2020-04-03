NEW YORK: Landlord Gives Pizzeria Free Rent After It Donated Hundreds Of Pies To Hospital Workers

A New York pizzeria just earned itself a (temporary) rent-free stay at its place of business after the landlord learned they were donating hundreds of pizzas to hospitals around the city to help medical workers combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of the pizza getting made at Sauce Pizzeria — as many as 400 per day — are going straight to hospitals to feed health care workers pulling 14- or even 18-hour shifts as they remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight,” reports NBC New York. “Many of those nurses, doctors, and other medical staffers are so swamped helping patients every single day, many don’t have a moment to spare to grab something to eat.”

Adam Elzer, the owner of Sauce Pizzeria, said they wanted to help the many doctors and nurses unable to take breaks to eat during their grueling shifts. He got the idea after a nurse friend told him the situation had become so chaotic that she could not even stop to eat lunch.

“They’re running around from room to room the hospitals are packed, and if we’re not sending food, a lot of them are not eating,” said Elzer. “Basically anywhere that we get a note from a nurse or a doctor telling us that they’re in need, we figure out a way to get them on the schedule and then we deliver to that hospital.”

When Elzer’s landlord, Ben Kraus of A&E Real Estate Management, learned of Sauce Pizzeria’s good deed, he chose to freeze rent payments for the next three months in the effort to keep them donating pizzas. Beyond that, A&E also donated $20,000 to help the pizzeria step up production. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --