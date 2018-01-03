New York gym offering naked workout classes just in time for those fitness resolutions

For many, the New Year means new fitness goals, as swarms of people head to the gym to get in shape. But if a regular workout doesn’t sound exciting enough to motivate you to hit the weights, a New York City gym is offering something a little more unique: the opportunity to get fit in the nude.

For anyone wanting to get buff in the buff, Hanson Fitness, known for celebrity clients like Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Tyra Banks, will be offering naked fitness sessions beginning January 5.

Exercising in the nude provides a number of benefits, “including skin breathing, the release of endorphins due to Vitamin D from sunlight and complete body awareness so you can see if you’re cheating on your exercise routines,” according to a post on the gym’s Facebook page.

Classes will take place three times a week, with one for men, one for women and one coed. Private sessions, geared toward couples, will also be available. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *