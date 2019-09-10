New York Gov. Cuomo signs 9/11-related bill requiring public schools to hold moment of silence

New York public schools will observe a moment of silence Wednesday to remember those killed on 9/11 — it’s the law.

Legislation mandating the minor vigil to honor the thousands who were murdered 18 years ago in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil was signed into law Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and “allows for a brief moment of silence in public schools across the state at the beginning of the school day every September 11th.”

In an effort “to encourage dialogue and education in the classroom, and to ensure future generations have an understanding of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks and their place in history,” the law takes effect immediately, according to the governor’s office.

"9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state's and this nation's history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive," Cuomo said in a statement.