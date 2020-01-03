New York Dems Are Redrawing Congressional Districts And It Could Put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Out Of A Job

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) may have anticipated a long and prosperous career in Congress, but if the Democrats in New York’s state legislature have their way, the freshman Member may be out of a job as soon as 2022.

According to pollster Frank Luntz, New York is likely to lose a seat in Congress after the 2020 census and Democrats in the state legislature will have to redraw the state’s Congressional districts as a result. Although there are plenty of places to cut, New York Dems are reportedly eyeing Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx district for elimination because she’s been out of sync with state-level Democrats who control the process.

“New York is expected to lose a House seat after the 2020 Census, and state Democrats are looking to draw out @AOC’s district,” Luntz wrote on Twitter. He included a link to an article from a local New York City magazine, The City, that suggested the Ocasio-Cortez is doubling down on her efforts to encourage her constituents to fill out the 2020 census so that she can stay in office.

Ocasio-Cortez’s main problem is that many of her constituents happen to be “undocumented” — “non-citzens,” as The City puts it. The Trump Administration pushed to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census so that they could quantify where illegal immigrants and other undocumented workers were moving to after entering the country. The Administration ultimately dropped that bid when it was clear the change would be tied up in litigation beyond the deadline for the 2020 census questions, but The City points out that illegal immigrants may still be nervous about filling out official government documentation, even if it is an anonymous survey. – READ MORE