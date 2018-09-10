New York Democrats slammed for mailer implying Cynthia Nixon is anti-Semitic

The New York State Democratic Committee is under fire from all sides after it sent out campaign literature implying that gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon is anti-Semitic.

“With anti-Semitism and bigotry on the rise, we can’t take a chance with inexperienced Cynthia Nixon,” reads the mailer, according to the New York Post. The mailer continues by claiming the former “Sex and the City” actress is against the funding of yeshivas and also falsely accuses her of being “silent on the rise of anti-Semitism” and of supporting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israrel.

The mailer, which was sent out just days before New York’s Democratic Primary on Sept. 13 and on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, was immediately met with widespread criticism.

Nixon accused her political rival, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of approving the mailer and called it a “sickening” exploitation of people’s fear. – READ MORE

New York gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon admitted Wednesday that she doesn’t know how she plans to pay for her campaign promise of universal health care, which could cost the state upwards of $140 billion.

The former “Sex and the City” star and self-described democratic socialist told the New York Daily News that while she doesn’t have a concrete plan in place, raising taxes would be an obvious solution.

“Pass it and then figure out how to fund it,” Ms. Nixon said.

Her aides later explained that a commission on how to fund it would be created after the bill’s passage.- READ MORE