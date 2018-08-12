New York Dem Rages About Trump Supporters During Townhall: “I Don’t Give A F***”

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of New York did not hold back his disdain for President Donald Trump or his supporters when he called them “a**holes” and shouted that he does not “give a f***” what Trump fans say.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that he was responding to a question from a reporter at a townhall stop while on the campaign trail to become New York’s Attorney General. He was asked a question about a recent campaign ad where he called Trump fans “home invaders” and said he would use a baseball to defend himself against them.

When the reporter asked if Trump supporters might take issue with his harsh rhetoric, Maloney said he didn’t care.

“I don’t give a f*** what the Trump fans say,” he replied. “That’s not what this is about. This is about speaking from the heart. About a family I’ve built for 25 years that’s in the crosshairs of these a**holes. And doing something about it.”

Maloney continued: “It feels like the people who are fueled by hate, demagoguery and anger have their s*** together, and those of us who want to talk about love and hope and inclusion have been hiding in the shadows.”” – READ MORE

A staffer for Arizona gubernatorial candidate David Garcia, a Democrat, resigned late Thursday after old tweets surfaced disparaging the Grand Canyon State, America, and law enforcement.

Xenia Orona was Garcia’s digital director until PJ Media requested a comment regarding her old tweets.

In a now-deleted tweet from January of this year, Orona discussed her immigrant heritage, noting that she is “from 5 generations of border crossers between this #sh*thole ???? country and la Madre Tierra of Mexico.” In a follow-up to that tweet, also deleted, Orona said: “I will keep working to make the US live up to its false advertising to be the land of opportunity and stop taking advantage of my people.”

Orona also took her home state of Arizona to task for voting for Republican Mitt Romney over President Barack Obama in 2012, tweeting: “An open letter to Arizona: F*ck you.”

Orona also appeared to dislike law enforcement, calling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency “abusive” and adding that it “needs to be abolished,” according to a screenshot from PJ Media. In another tweet, from September 2017, Orona claimed: “Law and order is the smokescreen that bigots hide their hate behind. Remember that when you hear talk of enforcement.” – READ MORE

