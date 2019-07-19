New York Daily News Reports That ‘John Glenn’ Was First Man on ‘Planet’ Moon

New York Daily News made a series of baffling errors in a retrospective article on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

The liberal New York City tabloid reported Tuesday that, “A few days before the historic walk on the moon, Apollo 11 took off from the earth—50 years ago on July 16.”

So which dumbass in @NYDailyNews allowed the publication of a piece that 1) claimed John Glenn, not Neil Armstrong, was the first to walk on the moon; and 2) claimed that the moon was a planet? Does anyone with an “Editor” title actually do their job? pic.twitter.com/digmRtB7To — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 16, 2019

That was all accurate, but the Daily News continued: “Four days later John Glenn would step onto the only other planet we have ever walked on, and uttered the famous words ‘on small step for a man, one giant step for mankind.'”

Not including the typo, that sentence contained several glaring errors. Most obviously, Neil Armstrong was the first man to step foot on the moon. John Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth, but he played no role in the Apollo 11 mission. – READ MORE