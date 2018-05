New York Daily News celebrates #WorldGothDay with DISTURBING photoshop of Trump

It’s no secret that the New York Daily News hates President Donald Trump, but this is just stupid:

Happy #WorldGothDay to all the haters and losers 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/1og62i2xpI — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 22, 2018

Imagine being a serious newspaper https://t.co/0EcSbFbqjk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 22, 2018

