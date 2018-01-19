New York court breaks rules, refuses investigation into James Comey

The New York courts have refused to pursue an investigation against former FBI Director James Comey and several other major figures involved in the Clinton email scandal, seemingly breaking their own rules in the process.

Ty Clevenger, a lawyer, had filed grievances against Mr. Comey and three others saying they violated fundamental rules of lawyers’ ethics by the way they handled the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The New York grievance commission, in a letter dated earlier this month, rejected all of the complaints without comment.

Under the commission’s own rules it is supposed to provide “a brief description of the basis for the determination,” so the move to dismiss the grievances without any reason was striking.

“The independent review has now taken place and I have been formally advised that the committee decided not to proceed further with your complaints,” Jorge Dopico, the chief attorney for the disciplinary committee’s first judicial department, said in the Jan. 9 letter.

“Accordingly, we cannot be of further assistance in these matters,” he concluded. – READ MORE

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our quest for the truth about former FBI Director James Comey and his infamous memos.

Boasberg ruled that the FBI must turn over to the court for in camera, non-public review of Comey’s memos allegedly detailing conversations he had with President Donald Trump.

The court, in seeking to review the documents, shows it does not trust the FBI or Justice Department’s representations about the memos. We hope now that Americans are one step closer to knowing the facts about these memos, which were written and leaked for pernicious purposes to target a sitting president with a criminal investigation. It’s high time they begin to see the light of day. We’re glad the court followed up on our specific suggestion that it review the documents directly.

The court order tells the government to turn over the Comey memos for review by January 18. In doing so, the court rejects arguments by the Sessions Justice Department to dismiss the lawsuits seeking the Comey information. – READ MORE

Former FBI Director James Comey is facing a challenge to his New York bar membership for allegedly leaking memos that detail his interactions with President Donald Trump, The Washington Times reports.

Attorney Ty Clevenger wrote the New York lawyers’ disciplinary committee on Friday, saying that if Comey leaked classified information, it should boost the case against him, according to The Washington Times.

Clevenger maintains that Comey’s actions go against New York bar rules that prohibit attorneys from “illegal conduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer,” The Washington Times reported.

Clevenger wrote: “If Mr. Comey deliberately leaked the documents, his breach of duty was analogous to willful breach of client confidentiality, and that reflects adversely on his ‘honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer.’” (THE BLAZE)