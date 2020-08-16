New York City’s Annual 9/11 light Installation canceled over coronavirus, now to be reinstated

The “Tribute in Light” 9/11 memorial will happen after all.

This week, New York City said the tribute to the victims who died Sept. 11, 2001, would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will provide the support needed for the art installation.

“NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely,” Cuomo announced on Twitter. “I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers. We will #NeverForget.”

He said that former Mayor Mike Bloomberg would provide support for the memorial.

“Throughout my tenure as Mayor the Tribute in Light was a powerful symbol of New York’s recovery after 9/11. I am pleased that once again it will shine this year as a beacon of our city’s resilience,” Bloomberg, who chairs the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, said in a statement. – READ MORE

