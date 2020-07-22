New York City Mayor’s ‘Crucial’ $52 Million COVID-19 Hospital Treated 79 Patients Before Closing

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared in March that the city needed an expensive “crucial” emergency hospital to treat a predicted flood of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital, which cost a whopping $52 million, treated a total of 79 patients before shutting down 33 days later on May 13.

The story of the temporary hospital, built at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, is detailed in a new exposé by The New York Times. The piece cites “missteps made at every level of government” from well before the hospital opened on April 10.

“I basically got paid $2,000 a day to sit on my phone and look at Facebook,” a nurse practitioner told the Times. “We all felt guilty. I felt really ashamed, to be honest.”

“Knowing what our patients had to endure in an overcrowded emergency department, it’s frustrating how few patients were treated at facilities such as Billie Jean King,” added Dr. Timothy Tan, director of clinical operations at the Queens Hospital Center emergency department. – READ MORE

