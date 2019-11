New York City ‘Impeach’ Protesters Disrupt Donald Trump Speech Honoring Veterans

New York City protesters disrupted President Donald Trump’s speech to honor American veterans on Monday.

The president joined the annual Veterans Day parade kickoff event in Madison Square Park, the first president in history to do so.

Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump came “to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans” for veterans.

As President Trump began his speech, protesters gathered in the side-streets shouted: “Lock him up!”

In windows of building overlooking Trump’s Veterans Day speech site pic.twitter.com/tMYSnaNrv7 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 11, 2019

A building overlooking President Donald Trump’s appearance at New York City’s annual Veterans Day parade featured a sign spelling out “IMPEACH. – READ MORE