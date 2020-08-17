New York City Experiencing A ‘Mass Exodus’ After Coronavirus, May Never Recover

New York City is reportedly suffering from a “mass exodus” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post, and the city – as well as other major cities like San Francisco, California – may never recover financially from the loss.

Last week, The Daily Wire reported that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was taking a tour of the state, begging New York City residents to return from pandemic boltholes in the Hamptons and in nearby states like Connecticut. The state is suffering a severe budget shortfall, made worse by coronavirus-related lockdowns, and the state government needs residents to return to the city where they typically pay income taxes – and a city dweller surcharge.

Cuomo even went so far as to admit that the top 1% of New Yorkers, most of whom live and work in Manhattan, represent 50% of the state’s income from taxes.

The Post says, however, most of those residents are planning to make their moves permanent.

"People are fleeing the city in droves," one moving company head told the outlet. He added that "90 percent of the moves are to the suburbs and mostly families with kids worried about the school year. He's packed people out of neighborhoods all over Manhattan."

