New York Changes Jail Rules To Accommodate Transgender Inmates. What Could Go Wrong?

New York City’s jail system recently announced a new policy that will require jail officials to make special accommodations for transgender inmates.

According to the New York Law Journal, the new policy was announced Monday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s commissioner on human rights, Carmelyn Malalis.

The policy — set to take effect within the next six months — will allow transgender inmates to be housed with other inmates of the gender they choose to identify with, meaning men who identify as women could be housed in the women’s jail and women who identify as men could live with male inmates.

“Respecting someone’s gender identity or gender expression is key in making sure that everyone in New York City is living with dignity and respect,” Malalis said. “The fact that somebody’s incarcerated or not doesn’t really change that.” – READ MORE

