New York Attorney General: Let’s Prosecute People Twice For The Same Crime

On Thursday, after news broke that President Trump had pardoned Dinesh D’Souza for his campaign finance violations, the New York Attorney General’s office immediately tweeted out that they’d like to pass a state law to unjustifiably jail those who had been pardoned for federal crimes. In fact, they’d like to violate the constitutional prohibition on double jeopardy.

First it was Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Then it was Scooter Libby. Now it’s Dinesh D’Souza. We can’t afford to wait to see who will be next. Lawmakers must act now to close New York’s double jeopardy loophole. pic.twitter.com/nF5wTUGSjf — New York Attorney General (@NewYorkStateAG) May 31, 2018

The “double-jeopardy loophole” is actually just called “double jeopardy” – you can’t be prosecuted twice for the same crime. And if you’re pardoned for a crime, you can’t be tried or jailed again for the same crime. – READ MORE

