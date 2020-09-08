New York Assistant Principal Under Fire For Video Screaming “F**k The Police”

Steven Lysenko clearly is not part of the Blue Lives Matter movement. Lysenko was shown recently on a video screaming “F**k the Police” and other profanities. That is a common form of political expression. The problem is that, in addition to be anti-police, Lysenko is the assistant professor of Spencerport High School.

As will come as no surprise to readers of this blog, I do not support Lysenko’s views but I strongly oppose those who want to discipline or fire him because of his exercise of free speech.

In the video, Lysenko was part of protests that followed the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, which we discussed earlier. The death raises very serious and disturbing questions of police abuse and racial justice.

In the videotape, Lysenko (who teaches outside of Rochester) is denouncing the response of the police to the protest by saying “We didn’t do anything but chant and sing,” Lysenko says in the video clip.

“Our peacekeepers ended up shooting pepper spray at us for singing and chanting and telling them what a s—-y-assed job they were doing. They can f— right off America! F— the police. F— Rochester Police Department.”

Not to forget his manners, he then ends with “thank you.”

In response, the Spencerport Central School District released a statement that, although the district supports “racial equality and systemic change,” it does not condone an employee using profane language on social media. Accordingly, “This will be addressed as a confidential, personnel matter.” – READ MORE

