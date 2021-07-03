New York Assembly Will Issue Subpoenas in Cuomo Impeachment Probe

The New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will soon issue subpoenas as part of its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a member of the committee said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by state assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democrat who chairs the body’s Judiciary Committee, who has been named as the head of the panel conducting the impeachment investigation.

At the end of a meeting in Albany, he said the committee will issue subpoenas to compel documents and sworn statements from witnesses to corroborate existing evidence.

“The purpose of this process is to both gather substantive evidence, as well as to assess the credibility and corroborate information learned during interviews,” Lavine said.

The Judiciary Committee since mid-March has been probing allegations against Cuomo of sexual misconduct. At least 10 women have separately came forward with to name the embattled governor.

Cuomo is also being probed over allegations that he directed staff to illegally withhold or mispresent information regarding the number of COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths, and whether he directed or had knowledge of executive personnel withholding information regarding safety concerns with bridges in the state. – READ MORE

