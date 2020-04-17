New York and other East Coast states extend shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15, Gov. Cuomo says

New York and other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15 as officials grapple with how to reopen parts of the economy without leading to a resurgence in coronavirus cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo announced the move at his daily briefing in Albany and via Twitter, saying “New York on PAUSE” will be extended in coordination with other states.

“We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more. The New York Pause policies, the close-down policies, will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15,” Cuomo said. The lockdown was previously scheduled to lift on April 30.