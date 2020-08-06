New York AG seeks to dissolve NRA in new lawsuit

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that her office has filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and its leadership, including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, looking to dissolve the organization.

James accused the organization of having “a culture of self-dealing,” taking millions of dollars for personal use and granting contracts that benefited leaders’ family and associates.

“For nearly three decades, Wayne LaPierre has served as the chief executive officer of the NRA and has exploited the organization for his financial benefit, and the benefit of a close circle of NRA staff, board members, and vendors,” the 163-page complaint states.

The Washington, D.C. Attorney General’s office also sued the NRA on Thursday based on similar allegations.

“Charitable organizations function as public trusts — and District law requires them to use their funds to benefit the public, not to support political campaigns, lobbying, or private interests,” Attorney General Karl Racine said.

The New York lawsuit alleges that LaPierre, former chief of staff Joshua Powell, former CFO Wilson “Woody” Phillips, and general counsel John Frazer, engaged in self-dealing and ignored conflicts of interest in violation of NRA policy. Alleged conflicts included granting millions of dollars worth of contracts to companies like information technology firm HomeTelos, whose CEO had a personal relationship with Phillips that was not disclosed at the time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --