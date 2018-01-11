New York Acid Attack Victim Lied To Police, Burned Herself, NYPD Says

A Staten Island woman who told authorities a “jilted panhandler” attacked her with acid, leaving her with terrible burns on her face, actually inflicted her own wounds, according to the New York Police Department.

The shocking incident hit the airwaves in New York on Monday, after the 52-year-old woman stumbled into a local convenience store with what appeared to be severe acid burns covering her face and neck. The woman told police that a man begging for change on the side of Woodrow Road had sprayed her with an “unknown liquid” after she refused to give him a cigarette.

“We thought it was a prank at first,” a witness told local news. “She came in here, she was banging on the door, banging on the door. She was almost fainting and falling.”

“When I tell you it was absolutely horrible — it looks like her face is melting off,” he added. “She couldn’t breathe, she was panting.” – READ MORE

Delivery drivers have branded large parts of London “no-go zones” in which acid attacks and rampant knife crime have made them too fearful to work.

The frequency of assaults using corrosive liquid in the city — officially the world capital of reported acid attacks — has left drivers choosing to take a big pay cut rather than braving dangerous areas of London at night.

“We used to work till 2am – now people are stopping before 10pm,” one moped driver revealed to The Sun.“After 8pm or 9pm, we’re not going to those dangerous places.”

Places named by delivery men as areas of the UK capital which are too dangerous to work include Hackney and Stoke Newington — boroughs which local MP Diane Abbott boastsare “ethnically diverse”, noting just 36 per cent of residents describe themselves as white British. – READ MORE

